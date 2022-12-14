Woman juggles five balls using her hands and feet while being upside-down; video goes viral

The internet is a place for every kind of entertaining content. While many users keep sharing motivating and inspiring videos, there are also people who use the social media platform for showcasing their talent and further reaching out to the masses. Such videos help make us realise that the world is full of talented people and we don’t know much about them. One such video of a woman has now started making rounds on the internet where she perfectly juggles five balls on her hands and her feet while remaining in an upside-down position.

The video of the woman was shared on Reddit where she can be seen carrying out the task quite easily. As the clip begins playing, it shows a woman dressed in a black t-shirt and gray tights as she stands in front of the camera. Quickly after this, she goes to lie on a chair kept over there with several balls placed beside her.

After doing so, the woman gradually starts picking up the balls one by one. While she balances one ball each on her feet, the other three are in her hands. She then starts juggling the three balls and then later also uses her limbs to move the other two balls and perfectly juggles all of them in a remarkable manner. What we can see is five balls being juggled smoothly from her feet to her hands and then back again.

Check:

After being done with the juggling, the woman in the end carefully keeps the balls back in their position and finally stands to pose for the camera.

Doesn’t it look stunning?

As soon as the video went viral, many took to the comment section and shared their reactions. A user wrote, “What the hell possesses people to acquire such a skill set is the baffling thing to me”, while another one commented, “It’s really fun juggling. I got into it for years and with do it in my free time every moment I got. This video makes me want to get back into it. It was an amazing hobby, I mainly stopped because it got really boring juggling by myself and I could never find anyone to practice with. Same with unicycling.”

Many comments have been pouring in as surprised social media users went on to laud the woman. So far, the video has amassed 97 percent upvotes along with hundreds of comments.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.