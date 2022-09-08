A random woman who is unrelated to politics or Truss's victory has been also getting similar congratulatory messages on her Twitter account.

Liz Truss, the head of the Conservative Party, who defeated Indian-origin former chancellor Rishi Sunak on Monday to become the new prime minister of the United Kingdom.

Since the news came out, Truss has been overwhelmed with congratulatory messages from other leaders and public figures. Truss has been undoubtedly celebrating this occasion, but another woman who is unrelated to politics or Truss’s victory, has been also getting similar messages on her Twitter account.

The confusion hit the internet users as the Twitter username of the woman, named Liz Trussell, is @Liztruss. What is even more humorous is that instead of correcting people, the woman is rolling with the instance of mistaken identification and having fun by making her presence felt on those posts.

You will laugh out loud at her responses to those who tagged her to congratulate Liz Truss on her election victory.

A Twitter user, Thor Benson, gathered some screenshots of the woman’s replies to several posts and shared them on his personal account.

He captioned the post, “People keep tagging a random person instead of the incoming British prime minister and she’s rolling with it lol.”

In the comment section, users shared some other snaps of her replies. The British Royal Family’s official Twitter account, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, and UK Green Party MP Caroline Lucas were among many who misidentified Liz.

People keep tagging a random person instead of the incoming British prime minister and she’s rolling with it lol pic.twitter.com/3VpKzV5Qel — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) September 5, 2022

Since being shared, Benson’s exchange has accumulated nearly 70,000 likes so far. The comment box has been flooded away with hilarious reactions.

A user sarcastically said, “This is why the internet should exist.”

This is why the internets should exist. — Matt Williams (@0n3kn0WN) September 5, 2022

Another one asked, “Is it too late to appoint *this* Liz Truss as the PM?”

Is it too late to appoint *this* Liz Truss as PM? — Linda (@lewing99) September 5, 2022

One person joked, “This is the Twitter content I’m here for.”

This … THIS! … is the Twitter content I’m here for. — you don’t know me (@la_crawley) September 5, 2022

Here are some other reactions:

If Twitter verifies her account, that would make her the real PM. — Vulgar Freudian (@vulgar_freudian) September 6, 2022

Omgg. Dying pic.twitter.com/e5QJEyQHhO — Citizen Kate, medieval vamp underlord (@ctznkate) September 5, 2022

Knowing nothing about her I’d say 75% chance she’d be a better PM — Chris Ferejohn (he/him) (@cferejohn) September 6, 2022

A similar kind of occurrence happened in 2021 when renowned author Salman Rushdie was mistakenly tagged in a tweet by a user while replying to a post by senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid.

I think you have the wrong Salman. I’m @BeingSalmanKhan. https://t.co/J9DSAI41P1 — Salman Rushdie (@SalmanRushdie) May 21, 2021

The tweet grabbed caught the attention of many, including Rushdie himself.

Later, the author mentioned Bollywood actor Salman Khan and tweeted, “I think you have the wrong Salman. I am Salman Khan.” The post went viral in no time and summoned more than 10,000 likes.

