Woman gang-raped in Pakistan's Gujrat, police refuse to arrest suspects
The suspects even tortured the victim’s brothers. Police officials rejected to arrest the suspects and stopped the rape victim from giving statement to the media
Islamabad: A woman was gang-raped by four men in Dharawal village of Punjab’s Gujrat district in Pakistan, local media reports.
The local police allegedly rejected to arrest the suspects, ARY News reported.
The suspects even tortured the victim’s brothers. Police officials rejected to arrest the suspects and stopped the rape victim from giving statement to the media.
Officials stopped the family members for hours without the registration of FIR, according to the victim’s father.
He further claimed that the influential suspects also abducted his sons.
