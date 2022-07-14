Woman enters McDonald's drive-thru to make her order, watch video

The woman is seen speaking to the McDonald’s staff and then proceeds to climb inside the kitchen through the window and joins the McDonald’s employees. The staff can be heard laughing at the hilarious act

McDonald's has been everyone’s favourite but how far have you gone to get your favourite burger and fries from the outlet? Did you ever attempt to cook it on your own? That's exactly what a woman did after she climbed through a McDonald's drive-thru window to enter the kitchen and asked to be taught how to make her meal.

The clip that has gone viral on social media shows the woman wearing a pink dress and heels as she attempts to climb through the drive-thru window.

The woman is seen speaking to the McDonald’s staff and then proceeds to climb inside the kitchen through the window and joins the McDonald’s employees. The staff can be heard laughing at the hilarious act. Adamant to eat her meal, the woman asks for permission from the outlet’s manager to let her begin the “first day of training” at McDonald’s. The woman continues to dance and clap around in the video.

The text on the video mentions that the lady climbed through McDonald’s window because they were not taking any more orders due to the unavailability of gloves. It adds that she was not playing around and wanted to make her own food.

The video was first shared on TikTok and then on Youtube. Reacting to it, a user termed the woman’s act cute and appreciated how she talked about having the food her way.

Another wrote that the woman was an icon. "This clip made my day," wrote a user.

While it was not clear if the woman managed to grab a meal on that particular day, her attempt definitely left many in splits. The clip is said to have got more than 6.8 lakh views on TikTok.

Ever went this far to grab your favourite meal?