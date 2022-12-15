Woman drops 'annual' mail to children including detailed plan for Christmas, internet becomes a fan

Christmas is almost here and people have become already busy making plans for the upcoming festivities. While get-togethers, family brunches, and night-outs are some of the most common practices carried out during Christmas, especially in the US and other foreign countries, people also love to indulge in a variety of tasty delicacies cooked by their mothers and grandmothers on vacations. One such extravagant plan prepared for Christmas has gone viral recently and left users quite impressed. A US-based writer, Khalid El Khatib recently shared screenshots of an email sent in by his mother ahead of their Christmas holidays.

As shared by Khatib on Twitter, we can see the long list of plans his mother has drawn for their Christmas homecoming. Starting from 18 December 2022 till 25 December 2022, the mail has a variety of food items that will be prepared each day for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

While his mother also asks for others to contribute ideas, the plan includes manicures, day outs, and bourbon tasting, among other options.

My mom’s annual “home for the holidays” email to me and my siblings just dropped. An incredibly thorough, detail-rich look ahead at how it’s possible for me to gain 15 lbs in one week. pic.twitter.com/cW9IG2FGUC — Khalid El Khatib (@kmelkhat) December 12, 2022



Sharing it on his social media handle, Khatib wrote, “My mom’s annual “home for the holidays” email to me and my siblings just dropped. An incredibly thorough, detail-rich look ahead at how it’s possible for me to gain 15 lbs in one week.”

Further attaching the rest of the email in another tweet, he noted how his mother will be thrilled with the response to her Christmas plans. “I should note I cut off the part of the email where she asks if she should make a “butter board” and for us to vote on homemade Snickers, blueberry, or raspberry cheesecake on Christmas. Nothing to promote – just have a Happy Holidays!”, he further wrote.

He also joked about how he always slips into a ‘food coma’ which leads to his mother yelling at him for “wasting Christmas.”

As soon as the post went viral, many took to the comment section and shared their reactions. While some were quite impressed with the holiday plan and wanted to be a part of it, some also shared their willingness to get adopted by the woman.

A user also wrote, “Listen…Tell your mother and siblings they’ve got a new daughter/sister now. I’m coming over. I’m not coming empty-handed. I’m bringing the roasted, whole (gigantic) snapper, jerk chicken wings, and corn casserole.”

