Woman dies on 8-mile hike in Grand Canyon Park, temperature was over 100 degrees

A woman, 57, lost her life during an 8-mile hike in Grand Canyon National Park on a scorching hot day, with temperatures exceeding 100 degrees, according to officials from the park.

At 6:30 p.m., park rangers received a distress call regarding a hiker in need of assistance. Tragically, when the woman was discovered in a secluded part of the park at 1 a.m., she had already passed away, as stated by the National Park Service.

The hike took place in the Tuweep area of Arizona, known for being a remote region.

Sunday’s heat was extreme, surpassing 100 degrees. While the cause of death is currently being investigated, the park issued a warning on Monday highlighting the dangers of extreme heat.

The entire Grand Canyon area, along with a significant portion of the Southwest, remained under an excessive heat warning until Wednesday at 8 p.m., as reported by the National Weather Service.

Phantom Ranch, a location within the park, experienced temperatures as high as 114 degrees.

The weather service confirmed that heat warnings encompassed various regions of the Southwest, including California, southern Nevada, and Arizona.

Hiking in high temperatures can be life-threatening, and heat-related conditions are the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the United States, according to the Environmental Protection Agency and other organizations. On average, 702 individuals succumb to heat-related illnesses each year, as reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Tragically, just last month, a 14-year-old boy and his stepfather lost their lives during a hike in Big Bend National Park, Texas, as temperatures soared to 119 degrees. The boy fell ill, and his stepfather, while attempting to seek help by driving, was involved in a fatal car accident, as stated by park officials.

