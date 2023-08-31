Woman accused of abusing 15-year-old twins in Virginia may face 30 years in jail

In Virginia, a 37-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly abusing 15-year-old twins sexually.

The woman allegedly told one of the twins she would marry him when he turned 17, police officials reported.

Since June 2022, Ashleigh Watts, 37, of Chesapeake, Virginia, has been accused of having sexual contact with one of the teenage guys.

Watts now faces three counts of indecency with a child in connection with the troubling ties she reportedly had with the teenagers.

The claims surfaced after a neighbor called 911 and said Watts had engaged in sexual activity with the twin brothers.

According to the lawsuit, Watts’ husband discovered her topless on the couch with one of the teens who was “pretending to be asleep” in February.

The adolescent then revealed his father that he had engaged in sexual actions with Watts on several occasions.

Furthermore, the same adolescent told another neighbor that he had been in a sexual relationship with Watts since June 2022 and that they were in love. Watts was also accused of telling the boy that they planned to marry when the kid reached 17.

In response to the claimed interaction, the teenager allegedly ran away from home the following month and was later discovered hiding in Watts’ bedroom on July 26.

The second twin sibling reportedly told cops that Watts had given him her underpants and offered him marijuana. He also accused her of unwanted touching, but claimed that he had asked her to stop.

Watts was arrested on August 17, according to 13 News Now. It is not clear whether Watts has retained legal counsel or filed a plea.

Watts’ husband told cops that both families were tight and that they had an ‘open door rule’ between their homes.

Watts now faces up to 30 years in jail if convicted.