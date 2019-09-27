Woman aboard China's Xiamen Airlines opens flight's emergency door because she felt 'too stuffy', delays flight for an hour

A woman on Monday, aboard China's Lanzhou-bound Xiamen Airlines, decided to open the emergency exit door just moments before take-off, despite fellow passengers warning her otherwise, because she was feeling 'too stuffy' and claustrophobic, and wanted to get some fresh air.

Fortunately, the flight was still on the runway and could be stopped easily.

A viral video on Youtube shows the passengers on the runway inside the flight on the tarmac with the emergency door wide open, while other passengers and flight attendants try to get the situation under control.

The flight was travelling from Wuhan, Hubei Province to Lanzhou, in Gansu, China, and was scheduled to depart at 3.45 pm, reported Mirror.

Following which, the cabin crew alerted the police, who arrested the woman and took her off the flight.

The flight finally took off after an hour's delay. No injuries or deaths have been reported in the entire incident.

According to Express, the cabin crew said the incident happened on flight MF 8215, on 23 September towards the end of boarding procedures.