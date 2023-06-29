Wither Biden! In latest gaffe, US Prez claims Putin is 'losing war in Iraq' WATCH

US President Joe Biden made another verbal slip-up, this time stating that Russian President Vladimir Putin was “losing the war in Iraq”.

Biden was speaking to reporters before his departure from the White House for a trip to Chicago. When asked about Putin’s weakening position due to the uprising led by a Russian mercenary chief in Ukraine, Biden mistakenly mentioned Iraq.

“It’s hard to tell really. But he’s clearly losing the war in Iraq. He’s losing the war at home and he has become a bit of a pariah around the world. And it’s not just NATO, it’s not just the European Union. It’s Japan, it’s 40 nations,” he said, reported Reuters.

This was the second slip-up in 24 hours. During a campaign fundraising event, Biden initially referred to China when intending to mention India, whose Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, had recently visited the White House. He quickly corrected himself, acknowledging the error and expressing that India sought regional cooperation rather than a permanent alliance.

These verbal mistakes are not uncommon for the 80-year-old president. Many Americans have expressed concerns about Biden's age, as indicated by public opinion polls.

In an April 21-24 Reuters/Ipsos poll, approximately 73 per cent of respondents, including 63 per cent of Democrats, considered Biden too old for government service. It is worth noting that Biden's doctor conducted a physical examination in February, declaring him healthy and "fit for duty."

