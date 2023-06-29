Wither Biden! In latest gaffe, US Prez claims Putin is 'losing war in Iraq' WATCH
Biden was speaking to reporters before his departure from the White House for a trip to Chicago. When asked about Putin's weakening position due to the uprising led by a Russian mercenary chief in Ukraine, Biden mistakenly mentioned Iraq
US President Joe Biden made another verbal slip-up, this time stating that Russian President Vladimir Putin was “losing the war in Iraq”.
Biden was speaking to reporters before his departure from the White House for a trip to Chicago. When asked about Putin’s weakening position due to the uprising led by a Russian mercenary chief in Ukraine, Biden mistakenly mentioned Iraq.
“It’s hard to tell really. But he’s clearly losing the war in Iraq. He’s losing the war at home and he has become a bit of a pariah around the world. And it’s not just NATO, it’s not just the European Union. It’s Japan, it’s 40 nations,” he said, reported Reuters.
Related Articles
Watch:
In a verbal slip-up, US President Joe Biden said that Russian President Vladimir Putin was ‘losing the war in Iraq’ when he meant to say Ukraine https://t.co/sxYjZAMA3o pic.twitter.com/NEKOPIcCsm
— Reuters (@Reuters) June 29, 2023
This was the second slip-up in 24 hours. During a campaign fundraising event, Biden initially referred to China when intending to mention India, whose Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, had recently visited the White House. He quickly corrected himself, acknowledging the error and expressing that India sought regional cooperation rather than a permanent alliance.
These verbal mistakes are not uncommon for the 80-year-old president. Many Americans have expressed concerns about Biden's age, as indicated by public opinion polls.
In an April 21-24 Reuters/Ipsos poll, approximately 73 per cent of respondents, including 63 per cent of Democrats, considered Biden too old for government service. It is worth noting that Biden's doctor conducted a physical examination in February, declaring him healthy and "fit for duty."
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Explosions rock Kyiv as African peace mission visits Ukraine
The African delegation, which includes leaders from South Africa, Senegal, the Comoros and Egypt, was expected to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and then hold talks Russian President Vladimir Putin in St Petersburg on Saturday
This partnership is the most consequential in the world: Joe Biden on growing India-US ties
PM Modi also hailed the growing ties between India and the US, asserting that the sharing of cutting edge defence technology is a bed rock of the relationship between the two nations
US still hopes for improved China ties despite Biden's 'dictator' remark
Even after Joe Biden compared China's leader to embarrassed "dictators," the White House stated on Wednesday that it had "every expectation" that the senior US diplomat's recent visit to Beijing will result in improved relations