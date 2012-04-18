Withdraw troops from Siachen: Nawaz Sharif
Nawaz Sharif urged Pakistan and India to immediately start negotiations to resolve the Siachen issue and pull their troops out of the region.
Islamabad: Pakistan and India must immediately pull out their troops from Siachen, said Pakistan's main opposition leader and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.
Nawaz Sharif, who heads the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, urged Pakistan and India to immediately start negotiations to resolve the Siachen issue and pull their troops out of the region, reported the Dawn from Skardu, the main town in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Sharif visited Gilgit-Baltistan after an avalanche in Siachen smothered 139 Pakistani troops April 7.
The former prime minister said if the two countries were able to resolve the issue, they would save a lot of money now being spent on troops in the region. The money could then be used for development and people's welfare.
He suggested that Pakistan should take the initiative in this regard and urge India to hold talks. Siachen is the world's highest battle ground.
IANS
