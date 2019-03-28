Wisconsin man pleads guilty to kidnapping teen Jayme Closs, murdering her parents

(Reuters) - Jake Patterson pleaded guilty in a Wisconsin County court on Wednesday to kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs and murdering her parents in a case that included a months-long search for the girl and ended with her escape and his arrest.

(Reporting by Gabriella Borter; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

