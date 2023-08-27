Wine Apocalypse: French government takes drastic measures to salvage plummeting wine sales
The surge in popularity of craft beer, the prevailing cost-of-living predicament, and the lingering impacts of Covid lockdowns have all been implicated in the sharp plunge in sales figures
In a bold move, the French government is poised to dispose of millions of litres of wine and even uproot vineyards in a bid to counteract the steep decline in prices brought about by plummeting sales.
Despite this downturn, wine production has continued to surge, resulting in an overabundance of unsold wine that poses a substantial risk of driving prices down further. This oversupply is particularly straining major wine-producing regions, including the renowned Bordeaux area of France.
Responding to this crisis, the French government has unveiled an ambitious £170 million initiative to acquire substantial quantities of the surplus wine for subsequent disposal. Notably, the excess alcohol content will be repurposed for the creation of hand sanitizers, cleaning agents, or perfumes.
Marc Fesneau, the French Minister of Agriculture, explained that this financial provision was designed to “preclude the collapse of prices and to offer vintners avenues for generating revenue once again.” Fesneau, however, underscored the necessity for the industry to “cast an eye to the future, consider shifts in consumer preferences… and adjust accordingly.”
A significant proportion of the funding, amounting to £135 million, is secured from the European Union.
According to statistics released by the European Commission, wine consumption estimates for the ongoing year depict a 15 per cent decrease in France, a 7 per cent decrease in Italy, a 10 per cent decrease in Spain, and an astounding 34 per cent decrease in Portugal. Meanwhile, wine production within the European Union has recorded a 4 per cent increase.
The Commission has highlighted that regions in France, Spain, and Portugal renowned for producing reds and rosés have suffered the most severe repercussions.
The preference for beer and other alternative beverages has contributed to the decline in wine consumption, a trend that has been exacerbated by the inadequate resurgence of sales post the pandemic-induced closure of numerous restaurants and bars.
