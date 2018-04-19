'Windrush generation' migrants are British - PM May

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday the "Windrush generation", people who came to Britain as children after World War Two, were British and her government would not tell them to leave the country.

Repeating an apology she made on Tuesday to 12 Caribbean nations, May told parliament the government was doing all it could to help those people who had been wrongly labelled illegal immigrants.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by William James)

