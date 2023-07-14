'Will take action', says Blinken after Chinese hackers breached emails of US officials

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has made it clear to Chinese diplomat Wang Yi that any action against the American government, companies, or citizens will be treated with great concern and action will be taken “to hold those responsible accountable.”

Blinken’s comments refer to a major snooping case revealed by Microsoft that said a China-based group hacked the emails of a bunch of senior US officials including Commerce Department Secretary Gina Raimondo.

On Tuesday, Microsoft revealed that a stealthy Chinese hacking operation had exploited a secret flaw in a piece of the company’s authentication software in order to covertly break into email accounts belonging to 25 unnamed organizations.

Blinken made his comments during a meeting with Wang Yi in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta.

After the news of the hacking broke, several US officials acknowledged that their emails were compromised during the attack, including personnel at the State Department and the US House of Representatives.

The Chinese foreign ministry, however, dismissed the claims, calling them “disinformation.”

Raimondo’s department has implemented a series of export control policies against China, curbing the transfer of semiconductors and other sensitive technologies.

A Commerce Department spokesperson said on Wednesday that Microsoft had notified the agency of “a compromise to Microsoft’s Office 365 system, and the Department took immediate action to respond.” But the spokesperson declined to comment on an intrusion against Raimondo specifically.

Blinken and Yi met in Jakarta on the sidelines of the ASEAN-plus-three foreign minister talks in the Indonesian capital.

The meeting in Jakarta come a month after Blinken travelled to Beijing, making it the first time a top US diplomat visited the country in years. Blinken had also held meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping as well as Wang and Foreign Minister Qin Gang.

Tensions between the world’s two largest economies have soared in the recent past over issues like China’s assertiveness in the region including Taiwan and sweeping restrictions imposed by the United States on exports of its advanced semiconductors.

With inputs from agencies