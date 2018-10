Riyadh: Saudi Arabia's cabinet on Tuesday said it would hold accountable all those behind the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi "no matter who they may be".

The Cabinet will "hold accountable all those who have failed in their duties no matter who they may be", read a statement published by the State-run SPA news agency.

Khashoggi was killed after entering the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul on 2 October.