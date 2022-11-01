Ever since billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk took over the ownership of microblogging site Twitter, completing his $44 billion mega-deal after months of a legal clash, speculations continue to surface over the internet regarding the upcoming changes that are to be brought under his leadership.

Keeping in view the Tesla CEO’s bid to ‘free the platform’, people have been also wondering if the suspended accounts will be brought back, including that of Donald Trump. Amidst these, Elon Musk has finally broken his silence on the same.

Taking to Twitter, Musk while taking a sarcastic jibe over the speculations said that he has been receiving an endless number of questions over Donald Trump’s Twitter comeback. “If I had a dollar for every time someone asked me if Trump is coming back on this platform, Twitter would be minting money!”, his tweet read.

If I had a dollar for every time someone asked me if Trump is coming back on this platform, Twitter would be minting money! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2022



Notably, former US President Donald Trump’s account was closed down by Twitter back in January 2021 following the Capitol Hill incident ahead of the US Presidential elections. The platform in an attempt to stop him from posting instigating posts made the move.

“After a close review of recent Tweets from Donald Trump’s account, we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” the micro-blogging site said in a statement.

Elon Musk’s dramatic takeover of Twitter

After months of deliberations, last week Elon Musk finally took control of Twitter and further pledged to bring several changes to the platform. Not just that, in his first moves, he also fired its top executives including Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde.

Following his takeover, Donald Trump while taking to his own social media platform also expressed his happiness and wrote, “I am very happy that Twitter is now in sane hands, and will no longer be run by Radical Left Lunatics and Maniacs that truly hate our country.”