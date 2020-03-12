'Will continue to work despite psychological toll': Italian nurse's post showing mask bruises goes viral, reveals medical fraternity's challenges amid coronavirus outbreak

Shedding light on the conditions under which medical professionals are working amid the coronavirus outbreak across the world, an Italian nurse shared a picture of her face bruised by the mask she has to wear during duty hours as she deals with infected persons.
Italy is among the worst-hit countries, with coronavirus claiming 827 lives and infecting 12,000 people. In an Instagram post that has garnered more than 7,47,000 likes at the time this report was written, nurse Alessia Bonari wrote, “I am a nurse and right now I am facing this medical emergency. I’m afraid too, but not going to go shopping, I’m afraid to go to work.”
Bonari listed some of the issues that put her at risk of infection while dispensing her duties. “I’m afraid because the mask may not adhere well to the face, or I may have accidentally touched myself with dirty gloves, or maybe the lenses do not completely cover my eyes and something may have passed,” she wrote.in the post from a hospital in Milan, Italy.
“I am physically tired because the protective devices are bad, the lab coat makes me sweat and once dressed I can no longer go to the bathroom or drink for six hours,” she further said.
View this post on Instagram
Sono i un'infermiera e in questo momento mi trovo ad affrontare questa emergenza sanitaria. Ho paura anche io, ma non di andare a fare la spesa, ho paura di andare a lavoro. Ho paura perché la mascherina potrebbe non aderire bene al viso, o potrei essermi toccata accidentalmente con i guanti sporchi, o magari le lenti non mi coprono nel tutto gli occhi e qualcosa potrebbe essere passato. Sono stanca fisicamente perché i dispositivi di protezione fanno male, il camice fa sudare e una volta vestita non posso più andare in bagno o bere per sei ore. Sono stanca psicologicamente, e come me lo sono tutti i miei colleghi che da settimane si trovano nella mia stessa condizione, ma questo non ci impedirà di svolgere il nostro lavoro come abbiamo sempre fatto. Continuerò a curare e prendermi cura dei miei pazienti, perché sono fiera e innamorata del mio lavoro. Quello che chiedo a chiunque stia leggendo questo post è di non vanificare lo sforzo che stiamo facendo, di essere altruisti, di stare in casa e così proteggere chi è più fragile. Noi giovani non siamo immuni al coronavirus, anche noi ci possiamo ammalare, o peggio ancora possiamo far ammalare. Non mi posso permettere il lusso di tornarmene a casa mia in quarantena, devo andare a lavoro e fare la mia parte. Voi fate la vostra, ve lo chiedo per favore.
Bonari went to add that despite the challenges she is facing, including the psychological toll the outbreak has taken on her, she and her colleagues will continue to work. “I will continue to take care of my patients because I am proud and in love with my job,” she wrote.
She ended her post with an appeal to people to be safe and help out others in trying times. “I can’t afford the luxury of going back to my quarantined house, I have to go to work and do my part. You do yours, I ask you please,” she concluded.
In view of the outbreak, Italy has shut down all stores, except pharmacies and food shops.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date: Mar 12, 2020 15:37:05 IST