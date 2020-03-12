'Will continue to work despite psychological toll': Italian nurse's post showing mask bruises goes viral, reveals medical fraternity's challenges amid coronavirus outbreak

Shedding light on the conditions under which medical professionals are working amid the coronavirus outbreak across the world, an Italian nurse shared a picture of her face bruised by the mask she has to wear during duty hours as she deals with infected persons.

Italy is among the worst-hit countries, with coronavirus claiming 827 lives and infecting 12,000 people. In an Instagram post that has garnered more than 7,47,000 likes at the time this report was written, nurse Alessia Bonari wrote, “I am a nurse and right now I am facing this medical emergency. I’m afraid too, but not going to go shopping, I’m afraid to go to work.”

Bonari listed some of the issues that put her at risk of infection while dispensing her duties. “I’m afraid because the mask may not adhere well to the face, or I may have accidentally touched myself with dirty gloves, or maybe the lenses do not completely cover my eyes and something may have passed,” she wrote.in the post from a hospital in Milan, Italy.

“I am physically tired because the protective devices are bad, the lab coat makes me sweat and once dressed I can no longer go to the bathroom or drink for six hours,” she further said.

Bonari went to add that despite the challenges she is facing, including the psychological toll the outbreak has taken on her, she and her colleagues will continue to work. “I will continue to take care of my patients because I am proud and in love with my job,” she wrote.

She ended her post with an appeal to people to be safe and help out others in trying times. “I can’t afford the luxury of going back to my quarantined house, I have to go to work and do my part. You do yours, I ask you please,” she concluded.

In view of the outbreak, Italy has shut down all stores, except pharmacies and food shops.

