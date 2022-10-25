Will build an economy that makes the most of Brexit opportunities: New UK PM Rishi Sunak vows to fix Truss' 'mistakes'

New Delhi: In his first public address as the prime minister of the UK, Rishi Sunak vowed to fix the country’s financial state and to build “an economy that makes the most of the Brexit opportunities.”

Standing outside 10 Downing Street in London, after being appointed premier by King Charles III, Sunak spoke of his predecessor Liz Truss’s “noble” aims but said some “mistakes” had been made.

“Right now our country is facing a profound economic crisis, the aftermath of Covid still lingers, Putin’s war in Ukraine has destabilised energy markets and supply chains the world over,” he said.

He said however he wanted to “pay tribute” to Truss whose tenure as leader lasted just seven weeks.

Her tax-slashing budget sparked economic and political turmoil.

“She was not wrong to want to improve growth in this country. It is a noble aim and I admired her restlessness to create change but some mistakes were made, not born of ill will or bad intentions, but mistakes nonetheless,” he said.

“I stand here before you ready to lead our country into the future, to put your needs above politics, to reach out and build a govt that represents the very best traditions of my party. Together we can achieve incredible things,” he added.

With inputs from agencies

