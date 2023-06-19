'Will be arrested again': Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan expresses fear as bail ends today

Will Imran Khan get arrested again? The former Pakistan Prime Minister fear so as moments before embarking for Islamabad for confirmation of his bail in 19 cases, the PTI chief said he fears that the army and the Shehbaz Sharif-led government will put him behind the bars once more in bogus cases.

The former Pakistan PM said that he is going to Islamabad “fully prepared” that he may be arrested.

“I am afraid that I will be arrested again in a bogus case, but let me make it clear that I will not be a part of any kind of deal,” the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman said.

Addressing his supporters from his Zaman Park residence, Imran Khan said, “I may be arrested if a judge denies bail in any of 19 cases ‘under pressure’.”

He said he is ready to go to jail but will never strike a deal with anyone.

Will never back down from ‘true freedom’

Imran Khan said that he will never back down from “true freedom” and is going fully prepared to Islamabad that he may be arrested.

The PTI chief further claimed that judges are being targetted and pressure was being put on them through planned campaigns for his arrest.

“If they put me in jail, don’t be afraid and don’t surrender as a nation of 250 million people, but fight to ensure rule of law for better future of people in the country,” Imran Khan told the supporters.

Cases against Imran Khan

More than 150 cases have been registered against the 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician since his ouster in April.

Imran Khan was granted bail till 19 June in several cases registered against him under the anti-terrorism law.

The Islamabad High Court granted the former prime minister bail in a separate case pertaining to the violation of Section 144 for 10 days.

Imran Khan, along with his wife and other PTI leaders, is facing a NAB inquiry related to a settlement between the PTI government and a property tycoon, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

A Pakistan anti-corruption court too has granted Imran Khan bail until 19 June in the Al-Qadir Trust case involving an alleged corruption of over Rs 50 billion.

His three-day detention in May has sparked violence, thousands of arrests and the resignations of several of his party leadership.

With inputs from agencies

