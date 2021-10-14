This year, French underwater photographer and biologist Laurent Ballesta bagged the newest Wildlife Photographer of the Year during a virtual Awards ceremony.

The Natural History Museum has declared the winners of its 57th annual Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2021 competition. The concerned officials of the museum has revealed the winners on 12 October.

For the unversed, this competition is an international wildlife photography event which is staged by the Natural History Museum in England’s London city. Every year, this prestigious and largest photography competition is held where the winning and commended images are exhibited at the museum.

This year, French underwater photographer and biologist Laurent Ballesta bagged the newest Wildlife Photographer of the Year during a virtual Awards ceremony. His extraordinary image, titled 'Creation' shows the mating ritual of camouflage groupers. Furthermore, the image was taken in Fakarava, French Polynesia.

3000 hours diving night and day in Fakarava, French Polynesia. 18 000 camouflage groupers. 700 reef sharks. Once a year, around the full moon in July. Find out more about the incredible Grand Title winner, Creation, by Laurent Ballesta: https://t.co/shqa1efc8I #WPYInsights pic.twitter.com/yDnqGSk6kT — Wildlife Photographer of the Year (@NHM_WPY) October 13, 2021

In the 10 years and under category, a 10-year-old young boy from Bengaluru, India identified as Vidyun R Hebbar, bagged the top prize. His image titled 'Dome Home' shows a tent spider upside down in a web.

Congratulations to Vidyun R Hebbar, the #WPY57 Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year! 🏆 In his colourful image, Dome home, a passing tuk-tuk provides a backdrop of rainbow colours to set off the tent spider’s silk creation.#WPYAwards @NHM_WPY pic.twitter.com/s0FXltm5iU — Natural History Museum (@NHM_London) October 12, 2021

Below are this year's winning photographs:

In the 'Animals in their Environment' category, Zack Clothier from the USA became the winner of Grizzly leftovers. The image shows a grizzly bear taking an interest in his camera trap.

Are you looking at me? 👀 Zack Clothier from USA is #WPY57's Animals in their Environment winner for this image of a grizzly bear taking an interest in his camera trap - the last frame captured on the camera. pic.twitter.com/RO05TgpAtN — Wildlife Photographer of the Year (@NHM_WPY) October 12, 2021

In the Wildlife Photojournalism category, Australia’s Adam Oswell was selected as the winner. His image shows zoo visitors watching a young elephant perform underwater in Thailand.

A heartbreaking image and a well-deserved winner of the Wildlife Photojournalism category in this year's @NHM_WPY competition. https://t.co/17KtrY0d6k — Natural History Museum (@NHM_London) October 12, 2021

In the Natural Artistry category, Alex Mustard was declared the winner for his photo titled Bedazzled. The image displays a ghost pipefish hiding in the arms of a feather star.

Congratulations to @alex_mustard, our inaugural winner of the Natural Artistry category. His image conveys the confusion a predator would likely face when encountering a ghost pipefish hiding among the arms of a feather star, in a kaleidoscope of colour and pattern. #WPY57 pic.twitter.com/JVeDMpI8ii — Wildlife Photographer of the Year (@NHM_WPY) October 12, 2021

In the Photojournalist Story Award category, Brent Stirton bagged the prize. His image illustrates a rehabilitation centre in South Africa, where she is sitting with a rescue chimpanzee, introducing it to other chimps.

The #WPY57 winner of the Wildlife Photojournalist Story Award is Brent Stirton, for his profile of @lwiroprimates - a rehabilitation centre caring for chimpanzees orphaned by the bushmeat trade. His image, The healing touch, will go forward to the shortlist for the Grand Title. pic.twitter.com/n0Va2YHSBH — Wildlife Photographer of the Year (@NHM_WPY) October 12, 2021

In the Animal Portraits category, photographer Majed Ali won this award. In the image, a mountain gorilla can be seen closing its eyes in the rain.

An incredible portrait by Majed Ali! https://t.co/kO3WnBeWbB — Natural History Museum (@NHM_London) October 12, 2021

In the Behaviour: Mammals category, Stefano Unterthiner claimed the top spot for his captivating image of reindeer in Svalbard, Norway. Titled ‘Head to head’, the image shows two Svalbard reindeer fighting for control of a harem.

Stefano Unterthiner takes the top spot in the Behaviour: Mammals category with a stunning image of reindeer in Svalbard, Norway. Stefano followed these during the rutting season. Watching the fight, he felt immersed in ‘the smell, the noise, the fatigue and the pain’. #WPY57 pic.twitter.com/5SP202JR0A — Wildlife Photographer of the Year (@NHM_WPY) October 12, 2021

In the Urban Wildlife category, Gil Wizen bagged the top prize after finding a venomous spider hiding under his bed. According to reports, Wizen noticed tiny spiders all over his room, after looking under his bed, he was shocked to see one of the world’s most venomous spiders. He snapped the Brazilian spider using forced perspective to make it appear bigger.

Woke up this morning to the internet going wild about my #WPY57 "Spider Room" photo.

First off, yes it is real. If you haven't read the full story behind it, I highly recommend it.https://t.co/dCpIyZTv47 — Gil Wizen (@wizentrop) October 13, 2021

In the Behaviour: Amphibians and Reptiles category, Joao Rodrigues won the top place for his image for capturing sharp-ribbed salamanders in the flooded forest of Portugal.

An intimate look at a fascinating animal, motivated by the endangerment of Portugal's freshwater ecosystems. João Rodrigues is #WPY57's Behaviour: Amphibians and reptiles category winner for his image of a pair of courting sharp-ribbed salamanders in the flooded forest. pic.twitter.com/Atf1NZkacw — Wildlife Photographer of the Year (@NHM_WPY) October 12, 2021

This year, for the 57th edition of the competition, organisers received more than 50,000 submissions from 95 countries. The images were then selected anonymously by a panel of international experts.