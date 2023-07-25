Wildfires force closure of Palermo airport in Sicily amidst extreme weather

Palermo Airport in the picturesque Italian holiday destination faced a compulsory Tuesday as wildfires posed a significant threat to its runways.

The region of Sicily experienced raging wildfires, with extreme weather conditions continuing to pummel the country. The northern part of Italy has also witnessed severe storms that resulted in damage and claimed two lives.

In response to the major blaze encroaching upon the airport in Sicilian capital, authorities decided to halt all operations until 11 a.m. local time.

Numerous flights to and from the airport were canceled, amounting to over 70 wildfires reported in the region within the last 24 hours. Some flights were redirected to Trapani Airport, while others experienced delays until further notice.

A sigh of relief swept through the air when the airport announced its reopening shortly before 11 a.m., albeit operating with a limited departure service.

A Twitter update read, “The airport in Palermo has reopened. Currently, only a limited number of departing flights will be allowed. For arrivals, weather conditions are being monitored.”

The wildfires are transpiring amidst a severe heatwave engulfing southern Europe, elevating the risk of fires and fatalities.

According to reports, certain areas in eastern Sicily experienced scorching temperatures of up to 47.6°C, nearing the European record of 48.8°C set on the island two years ago.

In response to the soaring temperatures, Italy has placed 16 cities, including Palermo and Catania, on red alert.

Officials have attributed power and water supply cuts in these cities partly to the extreme heat.

In addition to the challenges posed by wildfires, the aviation industry also faced setbacks, with a Delta flight traveling from Milan’s Malpensa Airport to New York significantly damaged by a hailstorm, forcing an emergency landing in Rome.

While travelers encountered flight disruptions, many passengers remain unaware of their rights and how to claim refunds when faced with cancellations or delays.