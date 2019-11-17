You are here:
'Wild boars know how to party': Twitter reacts to hogs finding and destroying cocaine worth £17,000 hidden in Italy's Tuscany

World FP Trending Nov 17, 2019 15:35:28 IST

  • A stash of cocaine hidden in an Italian forest by a gang of suspected drug dealers was reportedly destroyed by wild boars.

  • As per reports, the police dismantled the smuggling operation in Tuscany after tapping into a telephonic conversation between the alleged drug dealers.

  • While listening on a call, officials overheard a person complaining about the damage caused by the hogs.

A stash of cocaine worth about £17,000 hidden in an Italian forest by a gang of suspected drug dealers was reportedly destroyed by wild boars. The police managed to arrest three Albanians and an Italian in connection with the drug smuggling. The accused are suspected of selling drugs to the nightclubs of Arezzo regularly, reported The Indian Express.

The report also mentions that the police dismantled the smuggling operation in Tuscany after tapping into a telephonic conversation between the alleged drug dealers. While listening on a call, officials overheard a person complaining about the damage caused by the hogs.

The impact of wild hogs sparked varied Twitter reactions, where one user said, “I am telling you #wildboars know how to party” while the other said, “Wild #boar on a somewhat unusual trip in Italy”

Check out some of the hilarious reactions below:

