Why Israel is wooing China

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is headed to China amid heightened tensions between the US, Israel’s closest ally, and Beijing.

Obviously, the visit has raised eyebrows, at home as well as across the world. In Israel, the move has been criticised as crossing a line that would backfire on the country.

Netanyahu announced the move on Tuesday. A statement from his office said, “The upcoming visit will be Prime Minister Netanyahu’s fourth to China. The US administration was updated on it a month ago.”

Netanyahu’s China visit grabbing eyeballs

World leaders have been keeping a close watch on the Israeli PM’s visit China. It is so because, US is Israel’s closest partner, America and China are at odds, and Netanyahu’s visit at a time like this sends a message.

Also, Netanyahu has not been to the US in current term as Prime Minister, but he is planning a visit to China, making people wonder what’s going on between Netanyahu and Biden.

It is also worth noting that Netanyahu was elected as Prime Minister last December but till date, he has not received an invitation from the White House.

Israel is US’ biggest ally in West Asia

Israel is America’s biggest ally in West Asia. Also, every year, the US gives Israel billions in aid and they share an unbreakable bond.

But, Biden administration is keeping Netanyahu at an arm’s length by disagreeing with him publicly. In March this year, Netanyahu proposed judicial overhaul triggered massive protests and among the protesters was US President Biden who suggested that Netanyahu should drop the plan.

Netanyahu, however, played it down, saying, “Friends sometimes do have disagreements.”

Netanyahu is Israel’s longest serving PM and has held the post for 15 years during which he dealt with multiple US presidents. He did not share a great rapport with the former president Barack Obama, and now signs indicate that he is getting a snub from Biden and it appears that the Israeli PM is going for the second best option, that is China.

Netanyahu knows that US-China relations are at an all-time low and that his visit to Beijing will make the America alert. But it is too early to say that this is his sole purpose. The Israeli PM may want to achieve better China-Israel relationship.

For the unversed, China has been investing in Israel despite the roadblocks from the US. In 2017, Netanyahu called Israel-China relationship a marriage made in heaven.

