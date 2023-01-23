Why is the resale value of luxury bags falling?

New Delhi: The resale value of higher-end luxury bags is falling even when the resale market is expected to reach $82 billion in sales by 2026, nearly doubling from $43 billion in 2022.

Accelerating job cuts, looming recession fears and continuing high prices for goods and services are also effecting the second-hand luxury goods market.

According to a report in CNN, Sasha Skoda, director of merchandising with online luxury reseller The RealReal (REAL) said, “Demand for higher-priced luxury brands at resale is down, which is pushing prices for brands like Chanel, Gucci and Louis Vuitton down.”

At the same time, she said, demand for previously owned lower-priced luxury brands — such as Miu Miu and Bottega Veneta — is up.

Why are previously owned lower-priced luxury brands in demand?

Reports suggest consumers are worried about the economy and they are not spending as much. They are no longer willing to pay the same price at resale that were willing to pay last year for brands like Hermes, Gucci and Louis Vuitton.

A potential recession, the climate crisis, and global unrest are all reasons that, going into 2023, consumers are making shopping decisions based on value.

The second-hand luxury market is a hit among Gen-Z and Millenials and they are gravitating to more affordable contemporary brands like Miu Miu, Bottega Veneta and Telfar instead of investment pieces from top-tier luxury brands.

