Why is Afghanistan probing educational projects in Kandahar?

New Delhi: The spokesperson of the Kandahar Education Department, Mutwakul Ahmed has said that they have been instructed by the leadership of the Ministry of Education to suspend the activities of regional classes and all educational institutions in this province until further notice.

In an official letter from the Ministry of Education, it has been stated that the Ministry has appointed a delegation to investigate the “projects and activities” of all educational institutions in Kandahar and Helmand provinces, and for this purpose, it has informed the Departments of Education in these provinces of all educational institutions. Activities have been directed to be suspended.

Meanwhile, Girls cannot go to school beyond sixth grade in Afghanistan, with the education ban extending to universities. Women are barred from public spaces, including parks, and most forms of employment. Last week, Afghan women were barred from working at the U.N., according to the global body, although the Taliban have yet to make a public announcement.

Authorities present the education restrictions as temporary suspensions rather than bans, but universities and schools reopened in March without their female students.

The bans have raised fierce international uproar, increasing the country’s isolation at a time when its economy has collapsed and worsened a humanitarian crisis.

Two religious scholars who are well-known within Afghanistan said Saturday that authorities should reconsider their decision. Public opposition to Taliban policies is rare, although some Taliban leaders have voiced their disagreement with the decision-making process.