Why have constitutional experts ruled out another term for Nepal President Bidya Bhandari?

New Delhi: The election for the next President in Nepal is likely to take place by mid-February. The Constitution of Nepal permits two terms of five years each to an individual to serve as the President of the country.

Bidya Bhandari, the current president of Nepal will be completing her two terms in March this year. According to a report in the Kathmandu Post, some of the leaders of CPN-UML are advocating another term for President Bhandari.

The report added, “Though such discussions have not come up at the official level, some of the party leaders who are close to her in various forums are advocating for repeating her as President,” a party insider who didn’t want to be identified, told the Kathmandu Post.

What is the role of President in Nepal?

The constitution of Nepal gives the President the role of the head of the State. In 2008 the King in Nepal was replaced by a President.

Article 61 of the constitution says the role of the President is to promote national unity, abide by the statute and also protect it.

The President’s primary responsibility is to authenticate the Cabinet’s decisions.

Meanwhile, on December 14, Election Commission published the final result of the parliamentary elections held on November 20 this year.

The Commission made public the results of the elections held under the First-Past-The-Post (FPTP) and Proportional Representation (PR) categories.

The CPN-UML has won the highest number of seats under the PR category followed by the Nepali Congress (NC) in the election held on November 20.

The UML garnered 34 seats, NC 32, Maoist Center 14, Rastriya Swatantra Party 13, Rastriya Prajatantra Party 7, Janata Samajwadi Party and Janamat Party 5 each under the PR system.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.