Friday the 13th is believed to be a day of bad luck, accidents, and unlucky omens. The date inspires a huge amount of superstition among people, especially in Western countries.

There is even a word for the fear of this date - paraskevidekatriaphobia. But why is this particular date considered to be extremely unlucky? Take a look below.

History: Both Friday and the number 13 have been considered unlucky in certain cultures since ancient times. In early Christianity, Jesus was crucified on a Friday. He was betrayed by Judas, who was the thirteenth guest at the Last Supper.

Many other Biblical events are believed to have occurred on a Friday. Cain murdering his brother Abel, Adam, and Eve eating the forbidden fruit from the Tree of Knowledge, and the destruction of the Temple of Solomon are said to have happened on a Friday.

But it was only in the 19th century that Friday the 13th became synonymous with bad luck. The combination was a Victorian invention that captured the imagination of the people.

Later on, pop culture further cemented the connection. The slasher film series Friday the 13th and Dan Brown’s The Da Vinci Code helped popularize the superstition. Major disasters happening on this day such as the 1940 bombing of Buckingham by Germany, have further cemented the belief that the date is unlucky.

Significance: Many people chose to avoid doing important things on Friday the 13th. Marriages travel, and big purchases are generally avoided on this day. Gathering people in groups of 13 for any event is considered unacceptable.

In the Gregorian calendar, the date falls in any month that begins on a Sunday. But the superstition has continued, with every Friday the 13th being met with dread and cautiousness by many people.