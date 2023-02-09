Why fatal stabbings in England and Wales are at the highest level ever

London: Since record-keeping began more than 76 years ago, the number of death due to stabbings in England and Wales is at its highest level.

According to data from the Office for National Statistics, knives or other sharp objects were used in 282 homicides committed in the year leading up to March 2022.

The data suggests that this represents a 19% increase over the prior year and is the highest yearly number since records have been kept in 1946.

Manslaughter, infanticide, and murder are all considered homicides.

The overall amount of fatal stabbings in 2021–22 is comparable to the previous high, which stood at 281 in the 12 months ending in March 2018.

According to the ONS, the most recent increase was caused by an 18% increase in male victims, from 184 to 218. Data suggets young boys between the ages of 16 and 17 saw the biggest increase, going from 10 to 24 killings.

According to the most recent statistics, 177 homicide victims (63% of them) were white, an increase of 36 when compared to the prior year.

Compared to 57 victims the year before, 59 (21%) were black. 25 of them had ages ranging from 16 to 24. The ONS reported that using a knife or other sharp object to kill remained the most popular technique.

The Home Office Homicide Index, which includes comprehensive details about each killing reported by police in

England and Wales, provided the data that the ONS used for its analysis.

With 696 victims reported, it was discovered that the overall homicide rate had recovered to levels experienced before the pandemic.

69 victims in total ranged in age from 13 to 19. 51 of these deaths involved a knife or other sharp object.

The ONS also recorded an increase in domestic killings, which went from 132 to 134. These murders were committed by spouses, former spouses, parents, kids, or other family members.

The culprit was the woman’s partner or ex-partner in one-third of the 60 incidents involving women who were killed.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.