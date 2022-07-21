Why are snakebites soaring in the UK?

The rise in snakebite injuries has been attributed to the increasingly popular hobby of keeping exotic species as pets. More than 300 such cases were reported in 11 years, involving 68 venomous snake species. The UK itself has only one venomous snake, the adder, cases of which are extremely rare

A total of 321 snakebite injuries involving 68 venomous species have been reported in the last 11 years in the UK, a new study published in Clinical Toxicology has revealed.

It should be noted that the UK is home to only one venomous snake species, the adder. The other two natives are the grass snake and the smooth snake, both of which are non-venomous.

The rise in snakebite injuries has been attributed to the increasingly popular hobby of keeping exotic species as pets.

What does the report say?

According to a report by the BBC, in the last 11 years medics have seen and treated over 300 victims.

In the study, the researchers logged 321 exotic snakebites from 68 different species between 2009 and 2020. Of those who were bitten, 15 had severe symptoms.

The report said that some 72 of the patients were teenagers or children - 13 were under the age of five.

While most of the victims made a full recovery, some had to be treated in intensive care. One patient needed part of their finger amputating, and one man died.

The only person who has died of a snake bite in the last decade was a reptile conservationist, Luke Yeomans, 47, who had been bitten by a king cobra.

The world's longest venomous snake measures around 13 feet long and is known to rise or “stand up” to an adult’s eye level. Its venom is a neurotoxin that can stop the victim’s breathing and heartbeat.

The reptile conservationist died from a cardiac arrest despite being given 10 vials of antivenom by the emergency services. However, doctors did not rule out the possibility of an allergic reaction to the antivenom.

The study noted that snakes cause more injuries and deaths than any other venomous animal, including spiders, scorpions and jellyfish.

Why are snakebites increasing in the UK?

According to the Independent, around one in 100 households in Britain now own a pet snake.

The report quoted Professor David Warrel of the University of Oxford, who said that most of the snake bites reported to the National Poisons Information Service (NPIS) “occur to fingers, hands and wrists” to people who own the reptiles and deliberately handle them.

Lead author of the study, Pardeep Jagpal, from the NPIS’ Birmingham Unit, said, “The prospect of being bitten by an exotic non-native snake in the UK is still remote, with bites typically occurring in those keeping such snakes as part of their occupation or hobby.”

Ownership of many venomous species requires a special licence in the UK, meaning children shouldn't be handling them.

As per the BBC report, Prof Nicholas Casewell, director of the Centre for Snakebite Research & Interventions at the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine, said that people keeping venomous snakes should be careful and have a mitigation plan in place for if they are bitten.

He added that native adder bites in the UK were extremely rare.



