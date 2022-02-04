Why a Texas butterfly sanctuary has closed down due to Trump supporters: What you need to know about it

A butterfly sanctuary in Texas on the Mexican border was shut down after receiving threats from supporters of former US president Donald Trump who alleged that the facility is helping illegal immigrants enter the US.

According to a report by Reuters, the National Butterfly Center in Mission, Texas, announced on Wednesday it will remain closed "for the immediate future," citing concerns for the safety of staff and visitors from the "disruption caused by false and defamatory attacks directed by political operatives."

According to the BBC, over 200 species of butterfly, as well as bobcats, armadillos, coyotes and tortoises are residents of the sanctuary. It attracts more than 35,000 visitors each year, including 6,000 school children.

This is not the first time the sanctuary has been targeted by Trump followers, let’s take a look at why the American right-wing is finding a butterfly sanctuary problematic:

What happened

– The BBC report said that a far-right group, QAnon, was perpetuating lies about the butterfly center, which is located on the banks of the Rio Grande river that separates the US from Mexico.

– The decision for the indefinite closure has come after a three-day shutdown last weekend that coincided with a meeting in neighbouring McAllen of border security advocates.

– The meeting called "We Stand America" attracted Trump supporters including former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who was pardoned by Trump in his final days in office.

– As per a statement by Jeffrey Glassberg, president of the North American Butterfly Association, the centre will be closed until further notice citing "disruption caused by false and defamatory attacks directed by political operatives".

– The centre said in a statement last week that one week before the right-wing rally, two women showed up demanding to "see the rafts with the illegal crossing".

– The decision to close was made after a local Republican official warned the centre’s executive director Marianna Trevino Wright that the weekend event would feature a motor convoy, known as a "Trump train", that would probably stop at the centre.

Its previous clash with Trump supporters



– The butterfly center was in the news in December 2017 when it filed a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security over the government’s plan to build the border wall that would infringe upon its property. It said the wall would half wildlife and cut off 40 hectares of the nature preserve, “effectively destroying it”.

– The centre again asked a court in 2019 to stop federal officials from building a border wall across its land.

– In February 2019, Wright asked the court to stop the government from bringing heavy machinery onto its land.



