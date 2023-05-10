In a recent publication in Nature Communications, scientists from Beihang University and the City University of Hong Kong have presented distinct designs of two devices that emit smell when playing games or watching movies.

The first format is a wearable gadget that is placed directly beneath the nose on the skin. The second format, meanwhile, is a flexible mask. The wearable device has the capability to produce two different scents, whereas the soft mask has the capacity to generate up to nine scents.

Both devices incorporate scented wax, which can be rapidly heated within approximately 1.5 seconds to emit the desired fragrance within a specific area.

The researchers successfully generated a total of 30 distinct scents, which included fragrances like rosemary, mojito, pancake, pineapple, and durian. Although current virtual reality (VR) headsets can replicate visual, auditory, and tactile experiences, the realm of virtual worlds still lacks the sense of smell. This is partly due to the lack of an efficient method to incorporate scents into bulky VR equipment.

The researchers envision their technology as a solution to this problem, aiming to enhance the immersive user experience in video games, 4D films, and virtual educational settings. They also suggested intriguing possibilities such as utilizing scents as an alternative form of communication or to evoke memories.

Naturally, this is just one approach to integrating scent into VR, as other companies are also addressing the challenge. Some are developing scent cartridges for headsets, while others are exploring the concept of adding scents through neckbands. Nevertheless, it will take some time before individuals can truly pause and indulge in the aroma of virtual roses.

In Sweden, a group of researchers has developed a gaming controller attachment that adds an olfactory dimension to virtual experiences focused around wine.

Unlike previous technologies, this Chinese device boasts a lightweight design that doesn’t require any wires or additional attachments. Interestingly, it also doesn’t rely on the use of perfumes, which has been a prominent feature in some existing VR headsets.

Researchers from Beihang University and the City University of Hong Kong conducted experiments involving 11 volunteers to explore the potential of two wireless VR systems capable of producing scents.

Despite their contrasting designs, both devices feature small odour generators composed of paraffin wax. The researchers propose the possibility of modifying the scents, and they conducted tests on a range of 30 different odour types.

In addition, they explored more abstract scents such as “walking outside,” “happiness,” and “having a lunch.” However, it was observed that scents with lower boiling points were the most effective in achieving the desired results.

To obtain the distinct scents, the researchers mixed specific perfumes and wax at a temperature of 140°F or 60°C. These scents were reported to have remained effective even after being exposed to air for a duration of three weeks.

