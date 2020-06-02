You are here:
WHO will decide on its hydroxychloroquine trial suspension in 24 hours

World Reuters Jun 02, 2020 00:11:20 IST

(Reuters) - The World Health Organization (WHO) should have enough information in 24 hours to decide whether to continue suspending its trials of hydroxychloroquine for use against the new coronavirus, its chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said on Monday.

U.S. President Donald Trump has been one of those promoting the anti-malaria drug to help combat the COVID-19 disease, despite medical warnings about associated risks.

(Reporting by Josephine Mason and Kate Kelland; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

Updated Date: Jun 02, 2020 00:11:20 IST



