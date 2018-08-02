You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

WHO moving staff and supplies to Congo's new Ebola zone

World Reuters Aug 02, 2018 01:05:57 IST

WHO moving staff and supplies to Congo's new Ebola zone

GENEVA (Reuters) - The World Health Organization has started moving staff and supplies to the area of Democratic Republic of Congo affected by a new Ebola outbreak, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a tweet on Wednesday.

"Ebola is a constant threat in DRC. What adds to our confidence in the country’s ability to respond is the transparency they have displayed once again," Tedros said.

"We will fight this one as we did the last," he said.

(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Aug 02, 2018 01:05 AM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores