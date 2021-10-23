Who let the dogs out? Mystery disappearance grips Spain volcano isle

Four hungry dogs were trapped by an erupting volcano that gripped Spain for days as daring plans were made to rescue them

Spain: For days, Spain was gripped by the drama of four hungry dogs trapped by an erupting volcano as daring plans were made to rescue them by drone.

Then suddenly they disappeared, with only a mysterious note left at the scene saying that the hounds were safe.

Footage of the dogs stranded inside two empty water tanks cut off by surrounding flows of red-hot lava on La Palma in the Canary Islands was first released by animal charity Leales.org, sparking a public outcry for their rescue.

But as plans took shape for a complex and unprecedented rescue by drone, everyone was caught short by their disappearance following an apparent overnight rescue operation.

The four emaciated dogs, all a local hunting breed known as Podenco Canario, were trapped in Todoque which has been swamped by lava since the Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted on September 19.

Although several pockets of land have remained untouched by lava, they were still inaccessible on foot or by helicopter, over fears the ash and hot gas would damage the rotors.

Despite a ban on transporting animals by drone, local officials approved a rescue operation by industrial drone operator Aerocameras involving a 50-kilogramme device fitted with a large semi-rigid net.

But when their drones flew over the site on Thursday, the dogs had vanished.

"After carrying out an exhaustive inspection of the exclusion zone where the dogs were supposed to be, our drones have found no trace of them," Aerocameras tweeted on Friday, confirming it was abandoning the mission.