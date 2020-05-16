You are here:
WHO head says vaccines, medicines must be fairly shared to beat COVID-19

World Reuters May 16, 2020 01:10:43 IST

(Reuters) - Scientists and researchers are working at "breakneck" speed to find solutions for COVID-19 but the pandemic can only be beaten with equitable distribution of medicines and vaccines, the head of the World Health Organization said on Friday.

"Traditional market models will not deliver at the scale needed to cover the entire globe," WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a briefing in Geneva.

(Reporting by Michael Shields in Zurich, Francesco Guarascio in Brussels; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Updated Date: May 16, 2020 01:10:43 IST



