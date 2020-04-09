WHO head dismisses suggestions he's too close to China

GENEVA (Reuters) - World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus dismissed suggestions that his agency was too close to China after criticism by U.S. President Donald Trump.

"We are close to every nation, we are colour-blind," Tedros told a virtual news briefing on Wednesday, urging critics to "please quarantine COVID politics" and thanking the United States for its generous support that he expected to continue.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Michael Shields; Editing by Jon Boyle)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.