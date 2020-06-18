WHO halts trial of hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 patients

GENEVA/LONDON (Reuters) - The World Health Organization said on Wednesday that testing of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine in its large multi-country trial of treatments for COVID-19 patients had been halted after results from other trials showed no benefit.

"The hydroxychloroquine arm of the SOLIDARITY trial has been stopped," WHO expert Ana Maria Henao-Restrepo told a news briefing.

(Reporting by Mike Shields, Emma Farge and Kate Kelland)

