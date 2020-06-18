You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

WHO halts trial of hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 patients

World Reuters Jun 18, 2020 02:10:17 IST

WHO halts trial of hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 patients

GENEVA/LONDON (Reuters) - The World Health Organization said on Wednesday that testing of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine in its large multi-country trial of treatments for COVID-19 patients had been halted after results from other trials showed no benefit.

"The hydroxychloroquine arm of the SOLIDARITY trial has been stopped," WHO expert Ana Maria Henao-Restrepo told a news briefing.

(Reporting by Mike Shields, Emma Farge and Kate Kelland, editing by Peter Graff and Kevin Liffey)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Updated Date: Jun 18, 2020 02:10:17 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Autistic Pride Day 2020: How autism is different from ADHD, and why understanding that is crucial for effective therapy

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Jun 17 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Jun 17 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres