World

WHO chief goes into self-quarantine after contact tests positive for coronavirus

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who has been at the forefront of the health agency's efforts to battle COVID-19, is currently exhibiting no symptoms

Agence France-Presse November 02, 2020 07:34:03 IST
WHO chief goes into self-quarantine after contact tests positive for coronavirus

File image of WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Image: Salvatore di Nolfi/EPA

Geneva: The World Health Organization chief said late Sunday that he was self-quarantining after someone he had been in contact with tested positive for Covid-19, but stressed he had no symptoms.

"I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for #COVID19," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a tweet.

"I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with @WHO protocols, and work from home," he added.

Tedros has been at the forefront of the United Nations health agency's efforts to battle the pandemic, which has claimed nearly 1.2 million lives and infected over 46 million people worldwide since emerging in China late last year.

He stressed on Twitter that "it is critically important that we all comply with health guidance". "This is how we will break chains of #COVID19 transmission, suppress the virus, and protect health systems."

Updated Date: November 02, 2020 07:34:03 IST

TAGS:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

After COVID-19 lockdown, Mumbai Metro gets tepid response; schools partially reopen in UP, Punjab, Sikkim
India

After COVID-19 lockdown, Mumbai Metro gets tepid response; schools partially reopen in UP, Punjab, Sikkim

China, where the pandemic began in December, became the first major economy to return to growth with a 3.2 percent expansion in the quarter ending in June

After over 3 months, India's daily COVID-19 count drops below 40,000, says Centre
India

After over 3 months, India's daily COVID-19 count drops below 40,000, says Centre

India's tally mounted to 79,46,429, with 36,470 new cases being reported in a day, while the toll due to the coronavirus climbed to 1,19,502 with 488 new fatalities being recorded on Tuesday

Italy going back to games with no fans in stadiums due to rising coronavirus cases
Sports

Italy going back to games with no fans in stadiums due to rising coronavirus cases

The new decree says professional games are allowed in outdoor venues “without fans in attendance.”