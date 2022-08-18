The video was originally shared by Hans Nilsson, and it surfaced in 2017. This clip has now been shared again recently by a person named Gabriele Corno on Twitter

Sometimes, nature can really astound us. In a surprising incident, a rare white moose was captured in the camera while taking a dip in a pond in Sweden’s Varmland County.

The video was originally shared by Hans Nilsson, and it had surfaced in 2017.

This clip has now been shared again recently by a person named Gabriele Corno on Twitter.

It has gone viral, and gathered more than 13 million views. The video shows the moose taking a quick swim in the pond, and after getting out, it shook off all the water from its body. Then, it goes on to graze on the leaves.

“Extraordinary white moose was spotted taking a dip in a pool in Sweden's Varmland County (by Hans Nilsson).”, Gabriele Corno captioned his tweet.

Have a look at this video:

One concerned user commented, “Give it a week, some trophy hunter will find it and kill it. Maybe we should adopt the habit of not saying 'where' we saw it in order to give it more of a chance.”

“If I was a hunter, I’d spare him. And there is barely nothing else for him to be afraid of in Sweden. There are no wolf packs left. And I’m pretty sure our bears are too small.”, wrote another.

To which, a user replied, “That’s very helpful as a way to properly envision the size of a moose: some bears are too small to attack a moose.”.

According to National Geographic, the white colouring of this creature is not from albinism, an inborn condition resulting in pigmentation loss.

Moose usually obtain the feature of bright white fur because of a recessive gene that leads the animal to grow white with specks of brown. This condition is referred to as piebald.

According to Göran Ericsson, professor of elk and moose for the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences, while the condition is rare, he sees the news of white moose sightings every year.

He even believes that the prevalence of these animals is increasing.

However, without the database of white moose in the region, it can’t be said for sure that they are becoming more common. According to Ericsson, moose have less predators in Scandinavia except for humans.

