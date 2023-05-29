White Man's Burden: After years of slavery under Daesh, now Christian missionaries swoop in to convert Iraq Yazidis

Christian NGOs based in Western countries have been accused of taking advantage of the vulnerable situation of the indigenous Yazidi community in northern Iraq by attempting to convert them to Christianity.

According to a report by Middle East Eye (MEE), the Yazidi religious minority has already endured forced conversions, widespread killings, and sexual slavery under the self-proclaimed caliphate of Daesh in the Sinjar region.

Between 2014 and 2017, this brutal campaign resulted in the death or enslavement of approximately 10,000 Yazidis.

The MEE report highlights the involvement of one US-based organization called The Restoration Act, which recently partnered with a local NGO to implement a year-long education project in Sinjar.

Multiple Yazidis cited instances where this organization actively promoted the Christian faith, both in Sinjar and in camps.

“They employ clever tactics, offering education in English, nursing, midwifery, and sewing,” explained a local activist. “Additionally, they provide grants ranging from $800 to $2,000 to individuals, and during these activities, they discuss God and steer people toward conversion.”

As reported by MEE, one Yazidi survivor, referred to as “Sara,” spoke about her experience at an informal camp for internally displaced persons.

Sara mentioned that Christian individuals teach English classes at the camp and occasionally take them to a church in Duhok for two hours between lessons.

Sara stated, “We usually go in small groups, around eight to twelve people. Attending church is not mandatory, but I go because I want to learn English and move abroad. They treat us well and provide us with food and financial assistance.”

While some of Sara’s friends wear crosses at the church, she personally does not. Some individuals choose to wear crosses consistently, but this does not indicate conversion.

Yazidi religious leaders remain skeptical of the intentions of Christian aid organizations.

Harman Mirza Bak, a senior figure, expressed concern and likened this situation to “another genocide.”

“It’s like IS but actually worse than IS. There is no distinction between someone who forcibly converts you at gunpoint, like IS, and someone who manipulates your difficult circumstances to pressure you into converting.”

Christian NGOs, including The Restoration Act, have denied these allegations. However, last month, a video clip gained significant attention after being initially posted on Instagram.

The clip showed Christian missionaries praying for the destruction of a Yazidi shrine in order to “break the power of the Satanic curse that it places on people who enter Jesus.”

In response to the Instagram post by the group, independent Yazidi Press expressed on Twitter: “These individuals travel thousands of miles to exploit a genocide-torn people.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.