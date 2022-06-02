White lion in China zoo becomes internet hit over unique hairdo, pictures go viral

Within no time, the images spread on multiple social media sites, after which people started asking several questions. Many on social media were wonderings who gave the beast a haircut. Few users compared his mullet-style haircut to celebrities like Anderson Paak and Bruce Lee.

A white lion at a zoo became an internet hit after he went viral for sporting a 'neat fringe' hairstyle. Yes, you read it right! A zoogoer in China recently photographed a white lion with a wired hairdo.

According to Newsweek, the white lion from the Guangzhou Zoo grabbed eyeballs on social media after a few images of the big cat was circulated online. In the now-viral photos, the male lion has a mane that looks like a mullet haircut and it features short bangs in the front and long voluminous hair down the back.

Check the photos here:

A white lion in #Guangzhou Zoo has a cute hair style. pic.twitter.com/LmMys26t4l — Lijian Zhao 赵立坚 (@zlj517) May 31, 2022

Photos went viral after the visitor shared images of the lion on a Chinese social media platform, the Little Red Book (Xiaohongshu). The lion, identified as Hang, by Pearl River News is seen flaunting choppy bangs over its forehead.

Within no time, the images spread on multiple social media sites, after which people started asking several questions. Many on social media were wonderings who gave the beast a haircut. Few users compared his mullet-style haircut to celebrities like Anderson Paak and Bruce Lee.

There were many who also found the hairstyle cute, while others raised concern about the zoo’s statement for natural mane to look like this.

However, the zoo denied allegations about giving the animal a haircut, as per Mothership. They further claimed that the unique appearance was due to the humidity in Guangzhou province that is making his hair fall straight. A staff member from the zoo claimed that the hair grows naturally for the lion and is brushed with the help of the wind.

Reports also suggest that the user who had visited the zoo a week back said the lion wasn’t sporting bangs then.

Few of the reactions here:

I don't feel that is right though. A human must restrain themselves in excerising dominion over other creatures. Plus, these animals are representative of some cultures in various ways even a "cute hairstyle" may cause unnecessary resentment from the land of their origin. — Pascal kameta (@KametaPascal) June 1, 2022

In 2020, a temple elephant in Tamil Nadu also made headlines after sporting a bob-cut. The internet even named her "Bob-cut Sengamalam". After her pictures went viral, thousands of people rushed to the Rajagopalaswamy Temple in Mannargudi to see the animal.

