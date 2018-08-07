You are here:
White House's Bolton says Iran should 'come to the table'

World Reuters Aug 07, 2018 00:06:59 IST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - If Iran wants to avoid the reimposition of U.S. sanctions it should take up President Donald Trump's offer to negotiate, White House national security adviser John Bolton said on Monday.

Asked in an interview on Fox News what the leaders of Iran could do, Bolton said: "They could take up the president's offer to negotiate with them, to give up their ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programs fully and really verifiably not under the onerous terms of the Iran nuclear deal, which really are not satisfactory."

"If Iran were really serious they'd come to the table. We'll find out whether they are or not."

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by James Dalgleish)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Aug 07, 2018 00:06 AM

