White House wants to strip security clearances from former officials

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Monday said it was considering taking away the security clearances for six former intelligence and law-enforcement officials, including the Obama-era director of the Central Intelligence Agency, John Brennan, and the onetime head of the FBI fired by President Donald Trump, James Comey.

"Not only is the president looking to take away Brennan's security clearance, he is also looking into the clearances of Comey, Hayden, Clapper, Rice and McCabe," Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said at a regularly scheduled briefing.

She was referring to former National Security Agency Director Michael Hayden, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former national security adviser Susan Rice, and former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Lisa Lambert; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

