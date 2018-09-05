White House threatens response if Syria uses chemical weapons again

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House warned on Tuesday that the United States and its allies would respond "swiftly and appropriately" if Syria's President Bashar al-Assad used chemical weapons again.

The White House also said in a statement that it was closely monitoring developments in the rebel-held Idlib region, where the Syrian government is expected to mount an offensive that could spark a humanitarian disaster.

