White House threatens response if Syria uses chemical weapons again

World Reuters Sep 05, 2018 00:08:06 IST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House warned on Tuesday that the United States and its allies would respond "swiftly and appropriately" if Syria's President Bashar al-Assad used chemical weapons again.

The White House also said in a statement that it was closely monitoring developments in the rebel-held Idlib region, where the Syrian government is expected to mount an offensive that could spark a humanitarian disaster.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by James Dalgleish)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Sep 05, 2018 00:08 AM

