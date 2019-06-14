White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders to step down June-end, to run for Arkansas governorship

Washington: White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders will step down from her position at the end of the month, announced President Donald Trump on Thursday.

"After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas," Trump tweeted.

Trump praised Sarah, saying she is a "very special person" and has "extraordinary talents". She is now planning to run for Governor of Arkansas.

"She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job! I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas - she would be fantastic. Sarah, thank you for a job well done!" he added.

Sarah was considered as the most trusted aides of Trump. Her resignation came as it has been the 94th consecutive day without a White House briefing, the longest stretch of time without a briefing, CNN reported. Sanders succeeded Sean Spicer as press secretary at the White House in July 2017.

