White House Shocker: Cocaine unearthed in suspicious white powder incident

A suspicious substance that triggered a brief evacuation at the White House has been identified as cocaine, according to recent reports.

On Sunday evening, a white powder was discovered, and preliminary tests conducted by Washington DC fire crew confirmed its presence as cocaine, as disclosed by a knowledgeable official and a dispatch recording shared with The Washington Post.

Anthony Guglielmi, spokesperson for the Secret Service, stated that the substance is undergoing further examination, and an investigation is underway to determine how it entered the White House. These details were reported by the newspaper early on Tuesday.

During the incident, President Joe Biden was not present at the White House, as confirmed by Guglielmi, who also mentioned that security measures were swiftly executed, leading to an evacuation.

At 8:49 p.m., a firefighter from the hazardous materials team communicated the test results to the dispatch, stating, “We have a yellow bar indicating cocaine hydrochloride.”

The firefighter instructed the hazmat team to bag the substance and remove it from the premises.

The Secret Service’s Uniformed Division made the discovery while conducting routine checks; however, the specific location within the White House and the packaging details have not been disclosed.

The DC Fire and EMS Department spokesperson, Vito Maggiolo, clarified that the agency solely provided support to the US Secret Service during their investigation.

Interestingly, the substance was found two days after Hunter Biden, the president’s son, visited the White House. Hunter has openly admitted his previous struggles with crack cocaine addiction, leading some conservatives to speculate that he may have brought the substance into the premises.

Robb Schmitt, a host on far-right Newsmax, remarked, “It wouldn’t be a lively July 4th weekend without Hunter Biden indulging in cocaine off a bust of Teddy Roosevelt.”

Entrepreneur and social media personality Matt Wallace disputed the connection to Hunter Biden, claiming, “The Cocaine found at the White House is not from Hunter Biden.” He further alleged, “The real story is actually much worse than that! Many of Joe Biden’s Top Staff regularly use Cocaine and other Hardcore Drugs. The cleaning crews are tasked with hiding all traces, but this weekend was especially bad!”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.