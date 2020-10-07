White House reports spate of COVID-19 cases: A list of top US officials who've contracted the coronavirus

Stephen Miller was the latest person to have tested positive in the White House in the past few days after Trump himself contracted the infection

Stephen Miller, US president Donald Trump’s senior advisor and speechwriter, tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday. Miller was the latest person to have tested positive in the White House in the past few days after Trump himself contracted the infection.

The spate of infections in the White House comes amid concerns over lax guidelines on wearing masks and the flouting of other safety protocols.

Top military leaders in the country are also under self-quarantine after a senior Coast Guard official (Admiral Charles W Ray, the vice-commandant of the Coast Guard) tested positive for the coronavirus, the Pentagon said Tuesday. The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, was also among those affected, US officials said.

Following is a list of COVID-19 cases reported from the White House:

Donald Trump

Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus on 2 October and spent four days at a military hospital. For a brief period, his health was described by an official as "very concerning" and he reportedly experienced oxygen drops twice.

Trump was discharged from the hospital on Monday night.

The US president has repeatedly downplayed the virus and has said that people should not let it "dominate" their lives. Shortly after being discharged, he ignited a new controversy by declaring that despite his illness the nation should not fear the virus that has killed more than 210,000 Americans — and then he entered the White House without a protective mask.

Trump is also said to have created, as described by The New York Times, a “top-down culture of fear” about exhibiting any worry about infection.

Melania Trump

While not a "White House official" per se, First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19 at the same time as the US president. On 2 October, she put out a tweet saying she had mild symptoms.

Thank you for the love you are sending our way. I have mild symptoms but overall feeling good. I am looking forward to a speedy recovery. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2020

On 5 October, she said, "My family is grateful for all of the prayers & support! I am feeling good and will continue to rest at home. Thank you to medical staff and caretakers everywhere, and my continued prayers for those who are ill or have a family member impacted by the virus."

Hope Hicks

Hope Hicks, one of Donald Trump’s closest aides, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Hicks, who serves as counsellor to the president, had travelled with him to a rally just a day before her diagnosis. She is the closest aide to Trump to test positive so far.

Hicks travelled with the president multiple times last week, including aboard Marine One, the presidential helicopter, to a rally in Minnesota, and aboard Air Force One to a presidential debate.

Kayleigh McEnany

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Monday that she has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming another high-profile official in President Donald Trump's immediate circle to be hit by the deadly virus.

McEnany, 32, has become the highest-ranking White House official to be tested positive for COVID-19 after President Trump and the first lady tested positive for the deadly virus that has so far killed more than 200,000 Americans this year.

"After testing negative consistently, including every day since Thursday, I tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning while experiencing no symptoms,” McEnany said in a statement posted on Twitter.

No reporters, producers or members of the press are listed as close contacts by the White House Medical Unit, she said.

Stephen Miller

Stephen Miller, a top aide to President Donald Trump, has tested positive for COVID-19

“Over the last five days I have been working remotely and self-isolating, testing negative every day through yesterday. Today, I tested positive for COVID-19 and am in quarantine," Miller said in a statement.

His wife, Katie Miller, who serves as communications director to Vice President Mike Pence, previously had the virus and tested negative after the last time she saw him. Katie Miller had been in Salt Lake City with Pence, where he is preparing to debate Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, but she left as soon as she found out about her husband’s diagnosis.

Chad Gilmartin

White House press office staffer, Chad Gilmartin, tested positive over the weekend, Reuters quoted a source as saying.

Bill Stepien

Trump’s campaign manager, Bill Stepien, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and will work from home, according to a senior campaign official.

Two members of housekeeping staff

Two housekeeping staff members, whose identities have not yet been disclosed, have tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week. According to The New York Times, they worked for the housekeeping department on the third floor, and didn't come in direct contact with the First Family. When their tests came back positive, they were reportedly told to use "discretion" in discussing it.

