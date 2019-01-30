White House not to meet budget proposal timetable after shutdown - source

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House will not meet next week's deadline for submitting its 2020 budget proposal to the U.S. Congress in the wake of the government's 35-day partial government shutdown, a senior White House budget official said Tuesday.

The White House Office of Management and Budget is working on a revised schedule for sending the proposal, the official said. Under law, the White House is supposed to send its proposal on the first Monday in February. Much of the White House budget office was furloughed during the shutdown.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Sandra Maler)

