White House hails Narendra Modi-Xi Jinping's summit in Wuhan, says 'good thing' world leaders getting along

World PTI May 04, 2018 08:31:29 IST

Washington: The White House has given a thumbs up to last week's meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese president Xi Jinping, saying it was a "good thing" that the world leaders were getting along.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chinese president Xi Jinping in Wuhan. PTI

After their informal summit meeting in Wuhan, China for two days, Modi and Xi agreed to improve communication over military and security matters.

The two leaders directed their militaries to earnestly implement various confidence building measures agreed upon between the two sides, including the principle of mutual and equal security, and strengthen existing institutional arrangements and information sharing mechanisms to prevent incidents in border regions.

Asked to comment on the summit, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders on Wednesday said the Trump administration had good relationship with both India and China, and wanted things to continue down the same road.

"(I) certainly think it's always good when other world leaders are getting along," Sanders told reporters at her daily news conference.

"And, certainly, when we can cooperate, that's definitely a good thing. We have a great relationship with both countries and hope to continue to do so," Sanders said.


