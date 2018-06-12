White House economic adviser Kudlow suffers heart attack - Trump

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Top White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow suffered a heart attack and is being treated at a Washington area hospital, President Donald Trump said in a tweet.

"Our Great Larry Kudlow, who has been working so hard on trade and the economy, has just suffered a heart attack. He is now in Walter Reed Medical Center," Trump said on Twitter minutes before he was scheduled to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

