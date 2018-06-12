You are here:
White House economic adviser Kudlow suffers heart attack - Trump

World Reuters Jun 12, 2018 07:05:51 IST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Top White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow suffered a heart attack and is being treated at a Washington area hospital, President Donald Trump said in a tweet.

"Our Great Larry Kudlow, who has been working so hard on trade and the economy, has just suffered a heart attack. He is now in Walter Reed Medical Center," Trump said on Twitter minutes before he was scheduled to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jun 12, 2018 07:05 AM

